Getty Images Sport Five-time Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley announces retirement after spending 11 years in the NFL NFL Five-time Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley announces retirement after spending 11 years in the NFL split between the Ravens and the Jets.

Jets released the five-time Pro Bowl linebacker in March after injury-riddled season

Career stats: 1,083 total tackles, 40 QB hits, 12 sacks, 12 INT, 10 forced fumbles & a pair of TDs.