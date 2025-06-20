Five-time Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley announces retirement after spending 11 years in the NFL
- C.J. Mosley announces retirement after 11 years in NFL
- Jets released the five-time Pro Bowl linebacker in March after injury-riddled season
- Career stats: 1,083 total tackles, 40 QB hits, 12 sacks, 12 INT, 10 forced fumbles & a pair of TDs.