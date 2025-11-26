Getty/GOAL
'It doesn't take that long!' - Ex-Man City financial advisor still expecting 115 FFP charges verdict 'before Christmas'
Man City verdict 'imminent'
City have been under this cloud of suspicion for a very long time now but for now, they have not been punished despite all these charges. The club have strongly denied any wrongdoing, but they have also been accused of failing to comply with the Premier League's rules on profit and sustainability (PSR), breaching UEFA's financial fair play regulations, and not cooperating with the English top-flight's four-year investigation. The hearing began more than a year ago, but the public is still waiting to hear a decision from the independent commission. According to Borson, it should happen very soon.
He said on talkSPORT, alongside presenter Jim White and pundit and ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, "I think Simon thinks it's going to come out next year, I think it still could come out before Christmas. The decision has been imminent for quite some time, there's not a lot that they can do. It doesn't take that long."
Reason for delay revealed
Earlier in their chat, Borson said that the independent commission are responsible for the lengthy delay and not City or the Premier League. Indeed, the hearing began just over 14 months ago.
Borson added: "Nobody knows because even the parties themselves expected to have been told by now. All the lawyers are surprised there is no decision at this stage, and that's on both sides. I'll tell you who's holding it up - the panel making the decision. They hold the pen. They are the people who everybody waits for to deliver the decision. Well, nobody knows. We know the long list - you can cobble it together from all of the people on the judicial panel - but we don't know who is on that list. We can make some guesses that it's probably two lawyers and maybe one accountant. But we don't know who is on the panel and what they were told to produce by when. We can now assume I think, given how long it has been and that everybody is so surprised that they don't have a decision, that actually there's very little guidance given to them and they weren't effectively paid for their time from the moment the case ended. Arguably, the Premier and Manchester City together, with the panel, should have agreed a process whereby the hearing ends and then effectively they are exclusively paid to deliberate and produce, over let's say three months or at worst six months, the decision during the closed season."
Neville furious over long charges wait
Earlier this year, Manchester United legend Gary Neville said the delay over this verdict is a "disgrace" and a "stain" on football. A result has repeatedly been delayed, something the Sky Sports pundit branded as a "joke".
He said on The Overlap Fan Debate in May: "That Manchester City case is a disgrace; it’s an absolute stain to the game. I have a lot of admiration for City, but I don’t buy into this theory that clubs do really well, and City have, but it is still a stain to the game. It has just been dragging on for years and years, it’s an absolute joke. Yes, City have been defending themselves, but they’ve been pushing it so far into the long grass that you end up losing the will to live on it and you forget about it. It just needs to be dealt with."
What comes next for Man City?
While these charges hang over City, the players and manager Guardiola will be focusing on returning to winning ways this weekend after being beaten 2-0 by Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday in the Champions League. And a home game against struggling Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday presents a good opportunity to do just that.
