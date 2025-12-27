Getty Images Sport
Ex-England star faces PRISON after airport arrest
Carroll staring at jail term
For legal reasons, the exact incident could not be revealed but according to The Sun, it is Carroll who is staring at a possible jail sentence after being arrested in April at the airport over breaching a non-molestation order. The ex-England forward is now due to appear in court on Tuesday, December 30, where he will further learn about his future.
What did Essex police say?
A representative of the Essex police spoke to The Sun as the publication was told: "A man has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order. Andrew Carroll, 36, of Epping, was arrested on April 27 and the alleged offences relate to an incident in March. He is due to appear at Chelmsford magistrates’ court on December 30."
A source then added: "It seemed as if an issue was flagged up to the Border Force officers at passport control at Stansted, which led to police being called. He was questioned then taken away. It caused quite a kerfuffle as there were lots of other passengers around where he was arrested."
Why did Carroll return to England?
Carroll, who previously enjoyed spells at Newcastle United, Liverpool, and West Ham United, returned to his homeland after a brief stint with French fourth-division side Bordeaux. Despite interest from clubs across Europe, Carroll chose an unexpected path as he aimed to make a meaningful impact on and off the pitch at Essex-based club, Dagenham & Redbridge.
After signing for the sixth-tier club in the summer, Carroll had said: "My kids thought I was signing for Chelsea — they’ll be in for a shock. It’s a fantastic location and close to my kids, they will be able to come and see me play."
After experiencing life abroad with Bordeaux, Carroll admitted the time had come to settle in a more permanent setting. "I really enjoyed my time in Bordeaux, but it’s time for me to get settled with my family. I’m hoping my kids will bring their friends to see me play," he said. "I didn’t want to finish playing football, and I’m really excited to get involved in the leadership side and be a player. I’ve got experience in seeing how clubs are run, at all levels. I think I can add value."
What comes next?
All depends on Tuesday's court verdict, which will decide Carroll's future and whether the 36-year-old will be handed a jail term. On the field, Dagenham and Redbridge will play their final game of the year on Monday, as they face Chelmsford City away from home in a league clash.
