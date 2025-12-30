Getty Images Sport
Ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri undergoes heart surgery as current club Lazio issue official update on his condition
Sarri's procedure
The ex-Chelsea boss has been diagnosed with a disorder that can affect the heart's rhythm, and required a minor surgical intervention. Lazio have issued a detailed update on their manager's condition.
They said in a statement: “SS Lazio announces that coach Maurizio Sarri, following a diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, underwent transcatheter ablation surgery using PFA technology at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic.
“The surgery, performed by Professor Andrea Natale, an international pioneer with over thirty years of experience in treating this condition, was successful.
“The SS Lazio team doctor, Dr. Italo Leo, was present at the event.
“The coach will resume regular management of the team in the next few days.
“SS Lazio and the Coach thank the Policlinico Tor Vergata and Professor Natale’s team for their high level of professionalism and the quality of care they provide to all patients every day.”
Serie A struggles
Lazio have struggled somewhat this season, and currently sit eighth in the Serie A table, nine points behind fourth-placed Roma and the final Champions League qualification spot. Sarri guided Lazio to fifth-placed and second-placed finishes in 2021-22 and 2022-23, before leaving the following season. He is now in his second spell at the club, having been reappointed in the summer. He won the Scudetto in 2019-20 with Juventus, and also lifted the Europa League during his sole season with Chelsea in 2018-19.
Lazio's crusade
Lazio have drawn their last two, against Cremonese and Udinese, and after the latter, the club issued a furious broadside at the quality of refereeing in the league after a VAR intervention.
They said: "While respecting the work and commitment of the referees, we continue to record with growing bitterness a series of errors that are consistently unfavorable to us, repeated and difficult to understand.
"SS Lazio demands respect, uniformity of judgment, and greater attention: incidents that are clearly impacting the team’s work and the fairness of the competition, generating significant financial damage to the club and profoundly damaging the passion, commitment, and sacrifice of a fan base that supports these colours, at every stadium and in every context."
They then posted a video on social media, showing a supposed highlight reel of poor refereeing decisions against them. Sarri even refused to speak to the media after the clash, with the club conducting a media blackout.
What comes next?
Lazio face third-placed Napoli on Sunday and Sarri is likely to be back in the dugout for that fixture. He has previously said that he is relishing the challenge of turning the club's fortunes around.
He said: "These are situations I enjoy, with so many difficulties and injuries since July, but the team is eager to work, so I enjoy myself during the week. If we reach the end of the season and feel we have seven or eight players we can rely on, bringing in three or four to bolster the group, that’ll be a success. If we are able to build the foundations, that will already be something important for this club. We hope to keep this process up."
