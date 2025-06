This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Everton poach influential Man Utd academy director who revolutionised club's youth policy and oversaw rise of Alejandro Garnacho & Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United Everton Premier League Transfers Manchester United's long-running director of academy Nick Cox is departing the club to become technical director at Everton. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cox oversaw rise of 35 players into first team

He helped sign Garnacho from Atletico

Cox oversaw rise of 35 players into first team

He helped sign Garnacho from Atletico

He will become technical director at Everton