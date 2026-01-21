'I take full responsibility' - Erling Haaland issues apology to Man City fans after 'embarrassing' Champions League loss to Bodo/Glimt

Haaland pulled no punches in his assessment of the performance, labelling it "embarrassing" while still giving full credit to the home side for their efforts.

The striker told TNT Sports: "I don't have the answers. I take full responsibility of not being able to score the goals I should do. I just apologize to everyone; every single Man City supporter and every single supporter that traveled today, because in the end it's embarrassing.

"Bodo they played some incredible football and in the end it's deserved. Honestly, I don't know what to say because I don't have the answers, and what I can say is sorry."

Manager Guardiola also gave his thoughts on the loss, insisting his team can't catch a break right now.

He added: "Today was an incredible opportunity for us, but everything is going wrong, going against us in many details. That's a fact and we have to try to change it. The players are there and we tried.

"I don't have any doubt that in this competition, nothing is for granted, that's for sure. United were better than us [Saturday]. Today it was momentum that punished us."