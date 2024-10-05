Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Erik ten Hag snipes back at ex-Man Utd coach Benni McCarthy after being accused of 'lacking passion'

Erik ten Hag as defended his record at Manchester United after former assistant coach Benni McCarthy questioned his level of passion.

  • Ten Hag responds to 'passion' comments
  • McCarthy accused ex-boss of lacking fire
  • Man Utd manager points to trophy record
