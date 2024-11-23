FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Eric Dier named 'one of the best team-mates I've ever had' by Bayern co-star Joshua Kimmich as German midfielder stunned by Englishman's commitment

E. DierBayern MunichJ. KimmichBundesliga

Eric Dier was named as "one of the best team-mates" that Joshua Kimmich has ever had as the Bayern Munich star hailed the defender's commitment.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dier continues to be a fringe player under Kompany
  • Yet he gives everything during training sessions
  • Kimmich impressed by his commitment to the cause
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱