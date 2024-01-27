Eric Bailly in ugly headbutt confrontation with Robert Lewandowski as ex-Man Utd defender somehow survives red card before scoring costly own goal against Barcelona

Jack McRae
Bailly LewandowskiViaplay & Getty Images
Eric BaillyRobert LewandowskiVillarrealBarcelonaManchester UnitedLaLigaBarcelona vs Villarreal

Former Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly, was lucky to escape without a red card before unluckily scoring an own goal against Barcelona.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bailly and Lewandowski clash in heated game
  • Defender then scores own goal
  • Bailly lucky to avoid sending off

Editors' Picks