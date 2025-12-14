Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
'He's got to be careful' - Enzo Maresca sent Chelsea sack warning after strange rant on 'worst 48 hours' at Stamford Bridge side
Palmer and Gusto find the net as Chelsea return to winning ways
Following a four-game run without a victory, Chelsea got back to winning ways against Everton at Stamford Bridge. After a drop in form which saw the Blues draw with Arsenal and Bournemouth, while suffering losses at Leeds and Atalanta, Maresca’s men secured all three points against David Moyes’ in-form visitors.
Continuing to build up his fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Cole Palmer fired Chelsea in front after 21 minutes. The midfielder latched onto Malo Gusto’s pass before burying the ball beyond England team-mate Jordan Pickford.
Former Lyon defender Gusto then doubled the hosts’ lead as he converted Pedro Neto’s lovely cutback on the stroke of half time. And while Everton had their moments in either half - with Iliman Ndiaye hitting the post late on - the west Londoners were able to hold onto a precious victory on home soil.
- Getty Images Sport
Head coach Maresca raises eyebrows with post-match comments
However, with emotions running high as Chelsea put to bed their frustrating run of form, Maresca raised eyebrows with his post-match comments.
Speaking in his press conference following the win over Everton, the former Leicester City boss said: "This is the reason why I praise the players because with so many problems they are doing very well after a complicated week. Since I joined the club the last 48 hours has been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us. So very happy for Malo (Gusto) in that moment that the effort from Malo and the rest showed that they are all there and want to help this club."
When quizzed on who he was talking about when citing a perceived lack of support, Maresca insisted he "loves" the Chelsea fans, leading many people to wonder whether he was criticising a lack of encouragement from the club’s hierarchy.
He added, "Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn’t support me and the team. In general. I love the fans, and I am very happy with the fans."
Italian told to be aware of Chelsea's reputation for sacking managers
And following Maresca’s remarks, former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy has warned the 45-year-old to be mindful of the club he works for, with Chelsea having a reputation for freely sacking managers.
While that reputation was largely built under previous chief Roman Abramovich, current co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital - led by Behdad Eghbali - have parted company with Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino since completing their takeover in May 2022.
Former Brighton boss Potter was dismissed after less than seven months in charge in April 2023, while current USMNT head coach Pochettino left by mutual consent after just one season at the helm in May 2024.
Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day, Murphy said: "He’s got to be careful. I think you have to realise with the owners and club you are working for, he's been given an amazing opportunity to manage a massive football club after only managing Leicester. Did he expect to gain control because of winning the Conference League?
"Let's put it in perspective. He's done well, I'm not doubting that. What I am saying is, football is ruthless and these are multi-billionaire owners and if they feel their manager is talking directly to them through the press it is not going to end well for him. He's got a wonderful opportunity to have success with Chelsea. Maybe just pick your moments to... be quiet."
- Getty Images Sport
Up next for Chelsea: Blues in Carabao Cup quarter-final action
Chelsea will look to build on their win over Everton when they travel to League One leaders Cardiff City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.
Maresca’s side will then travel to Newcastle United in the league next Saturday, before rounding off 2025 with successive home clashes against high-flying Aston Villa and out-of-form Bournemouth on Saturday, 27 December and Tuesday, 30 December respectively.
Advertisement