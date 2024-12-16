Tottenham Hotspur FC v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Enzo Maresca explains Chelsea Premier League title race stance as he doubles down after crucial victory over Brentford

E. MarescaChelseaPremier League

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has doubled down on his claim that the Blues are not in the Premier League title race despite their strong showings.

  • Chelsea sit pretty in second in Premier League
  • Enzo Maresca not getting dragged in title race
  • Feels the squad is not ready for a title battle
