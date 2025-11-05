England legend Ellen White suggests ex-Lionesses team-mate Mary Earps broke 'unwritten oath' with scathing criticism of Sarina Wiegman & Hannah Hampton

White appeared to choose her words carefully when addressing a matter that has seen Earps come under heavy fire. England's record cap holder, Fara Williams, said the former Manchester United stopper's remarks were "baffling," but White took a less hardline tone.

She added, "What I would say is when Sarina came in, we built this culture and philosophy and togetherness and that family-like feel that felt unbreakable, and it felt so beautiful at the same time. And 2022 was so important for us that we never let anything come in between us and that bubble and that winning mentality. And I love that about football, and it just feels like that's been penetrated a little bit, and it's quite hard to take. In any workplace walk of life, you're not going to get on with everyone. But what a boring life that must be if we were all the same. Everyone's different, and that's why it makes it so special. And that's why being part of a team is so unique, in that everyone is different and everybody brings something different. But you're not necessarily going to get on with everyone, but you respect everyone and you love everyone because what they bring makes your team better. All 23 of those players enabled us to win the Euros. Everyone. And that environment that we created together, we would do anything for each other. And we'd fight for each other, but everything is in that bubble, and nothing escapes that bubble. So that's what makes it quite challenging for me. And that's why it makes me quite nervous to talk about it because it's just, it's like sacred."