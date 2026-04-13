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Endrick muscles in! Real Madrid to sanction brutal sale of promising star in order to reintegrate Brazil forward for 2026-27 season
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Endrick proving his worth in France
Endrick scored seven goals in 37 appearances for Real in his debut season after joining the club from Palmeiras in 2024, but found his playing time significantly reduced after Xabi Alonso was appointed head coach. The Brazilian forward made only three appearances in all competitions under Alonso in the first half of the current campaign, leading to Real shipping him out on loan to Lyon in the January transfer window. The Groupama Stadium has proven to be the ideal place for Endrick to rediscover his confidence, with the 19-year-old racking up eight goal contributions in his first 11 Ligue 1 appearances, earning a recall to the Brazil squad ahead of this summer's World Cup in the process.
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Real set to offload Garcia
According to The Athletic, Real have made it clear that they will not entertain any summer offers for Endrick, and have assured the teenager that he has an important role to play for the club in the future. With Alvaro Arbeloa now in charge after Alonso's January exit, the path is clear for Endrick to make a fresh start. Unfortunately, this is bad news for another of Madrid's young stars: Gonzalo Garcia.
The report adds that the 22-year-old striker will be sold to make extra room for Endrick, despite the fact that he signed a new contract through to 2030 back in August.
Following same path as Paz, Chema and Ramon
Garcia has scored six goals in 33 appearances this term, but only 12 of those came as a starter, and Real feel his development would be best served elsewhere. This does not necessarily mean that his dream of becoming a household name for Los Blancos is over, though.
Madrid sold academy graduates Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon to Como in 2024 and 2025 respectively, but included buy-back clauses in the deals. They did the same when Stuttgart purchased Chema Andres last summer, and steps will be taken to ensure that Garcia could also return to the Bernabeu one day.
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What comes next?
Endrick is currently focused on finishing the season strongly at Lyon, who are still fighting for a top-three finish in Ligue 1 and Champions League qualification. He will then hope to play a key role in Brazil's World Cup campaign before returning to Madrid, where he could be installed as the club's new first-choice right winger after shining in that position for Lyon.