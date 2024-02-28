'Steady on lad!' - Elliot Lee reveals hilarious Wrexham transfer call with his agent as he explains why he dropped three divisions to join 'special' Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney project
Elliot Lee has explained why he dropped down three leagues to join Wrexham and that his agent nearly didn't tell him about their transfer interest.
- Lee dropped three leagues to join Wrexham
- Seduced by Welsh side's 'special' project
- Agent nearly didn't tell him about transfer