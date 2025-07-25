'Great for everyone!' - Ella Toone calls for extra bank holiday if Lionesses make history by beating Spain in Euro 2025 final

Ella Toone has voiced her support for the idea of an extra day off for England supporters, should the Lionesses triumph in the Euro 2025 final. As England prepare to face Spain in Basel on Sunday in what promises to be an electric clash, the midfielder believes that a national celebration would be a worthy tribute to the team’s efforts and to the fans who’ve rallied behind them throughout the tournament.

England on the brink of conquering Europe

Face Spain in the final of Euro 2025

Toone remains determined to defend her crown Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below