Eddie Howe admits Newcastle ran out of gas against Man City after bright start to FA Cup tie

City secured their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a commanding 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday evening. Despite a bright start from the hosts, which saw Harvey Barnes open the scoring in the 18th minute, the reigning champions responded clinically.

Savinho restored parity for City shortly before the interval, setting the stage for a dominant second-half performance. The comeback was spearheaded by Marmoush, who put the visitors ahead just two minutes after the restart before doubling his tally in the 65th minute to seal the result and ensure City's progression to the final eight.

Reflecting on the defeat, Newcastle boss Howe conceded that his side’s early intensity proved impossible to maintain against the reigning champions. "Good start from us, really good for half an hour. Probably two things happened we couldn't sustain our start in terms of energy but they also played really well. We just have to accept that," Howe told TNT Sports in his post-match assessment.