Eberechi Eze equals Thierry Henry & Robin van Persie in Arsenal history books after more north London derby heroics vs Tottenham

Eze has only started 14 games this season, and hadn't played 90 minutes for Arsenal since November 23. He was understandably delighted to be back in the limelight for Mikel Arteta's side, who restored their five point lead at the Premier League summit.

Speaking after the game, the playmaker said to Sky Sports: ""I'm always trying to get in those positions to be ready and to find the space and to work hard to get those opportunities. It takes a lot to get there and it's worked out today. We put in a good performance. We did what we needed to do today, which was the main thing."

Pressed on the importance of responding to their disappointing draw with Wolves in midweek, he replied: "Yeah, for sure that's the main thing. We know what we're capable of. We have to play games to dominate and to win and we've got the players in the team to do it. Important win for us and we keep going."

On Viktor Gyokeres, who also scored twice, he added: "Vik was hoping that all game. You can see how much he helps the team. Not just with his goals, with the effort he puts in and he puts players like me in good positions and it helps a lot, and he's got his two goals today which he deserves for sure."