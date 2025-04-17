'A bit distasteful' - Arsenal star Katie McCabe hits out at refereeing standards in women's football and calls for 'more support' to deal with 'high-pressure' moments
Arsenal star McCabe has admitted her frustration at refereeing standards in the women's game and called for more support for officials.
- McCabe criticises referees for 'distasteful' officiating
- Arsenal Women star calls for more support
- Claims she ha been spoken to due to playing style