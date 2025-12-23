Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty/Instagram
Disney Christmas! Festive holiday for Maya Jama & Ruben Dias as Love Island host & Man City defender enjoy romantic thrill-seeking break in Paris
When Jama & Dias first got together
Jama and Dias have celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple. They are said to have first got together after crossing paths at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester.
They were spotted welcoming in 2025 on the party island of Ibiza, with winter sunshine being sought at New Year. Their romance was kept under wraps at that stage, but it quickly became impossible for them to hide their feelings for one another.
After going public, Jama and Dias were spotted together on a regular basis throughout 2025. Their summer was spent jetting around the world, with quality time being sought in Europe and North America.
House hunting: £4m mansion viewed
Jama has been a regular at games featuring Dias, with international action being taken in with Portugal while also enjoying the hospitality of a VIP box at the Etihad Stadium. It has been claimed that the pair are planning to set up camp in Manchester.
Such a move would require Jama to leave London, with the 31-year-old ready to settle down with her new beau. House hunting is said to have taken place, with a £4 million mansion being viewed in Cheshire.
Disney break: Pre-Christmas trip to Paris
Prior to any offers being made and boxes being packed, Jama and Dias have been getting into the Christmas spirit. They have, between Premier League fixtures for City, made their way to Disneyland Paris.
While there, and wrapping up against the winter chill, they rode a roller coaster, took part in the Spider-Man experience and shredded their nerves on the Tower of Terror - with Jama claiming that she wanted to go on that ride “10 times over” as she absolutely “loved it”.
Jama will soon be heading off to South Africa for the 2026 edition of Love Island All Stars. It is reported that she has breaks written into her contract there, allowing trips back to Dias in England to be enjoyed.
- Getty/GOAL
Baller League UK & trophy bids: Jama & Dias kept busy
She has been putting her own football knowledge to the test again of late, with a second season being spent in partnership with Swiss star Alisha Lehmann as a co-manager of Baller League UK team MVPs United.
Dias will have had words of wisdom to pass on there, as he remains in more trophy hunts with Manchester City. They are in contention for Premier League, Carabao Cup, Champions League and FA Cup honours in the 2025-26 campaign.
Pep Guardiola’s side will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Nottingham Forest, with Dias and Jama ready to exchange gifts prior to that as they spend Christmas together.
