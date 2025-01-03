Ruben Dias & Maya Jama 'secretly dating for a month' after Love Island host caught the eye of Man City defender with Liz Hurley-inspired safety pin dress at MTV awards
Ruben Dias and Maya Jama have reportedly coupled up, with the Man City star and Love Island host said to have been "secretly dating for a month".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pair met at awards show in Manchester
- Spent New Year's Eve together in Ibiza
- Early days in their budding relationship