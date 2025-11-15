AFP
'No risks' - Didier Deschamps doubles down on decision to release Kylian Mbappe from France camp ahead of trip to Azerbaijan
Mbappe chalks up 400 goals as France seal World Cup berth
Mbappe was in fine form as he scored twice against Ukraine to help France book their place at the World Cup. The 26-year-old was joined on the scoresheet by Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise and Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike as Les Bleus secured their spot at the next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States with a game to spare.
Former Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Mbappe also chalked up 400 career goals thanks to his brace against Serhiy Rebrov's Ukraine, becoming the youngest player to achieve the milestone. He was in no mood to over celebrate the occasion, however, insisting it is a record “people are not impressed with”.
“Four hundred goals? It is great, but people are not impressed with it," Mbappe told reporters on Thursday. "When you have one guy with 950 [Ronaldo] and one with 900 [Messi], I need 400 more if I want to be in the conversation that will shock people.
“Cristiano Ronaldo's 1,000 goals? It's unreal. But we will try the unreal. I have to try: I only have one career!”
Les Bleus captain leaves camp after sustaining ankle complaint
But while Mbappe has set his sights on chasing down Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s goal outputs in the long term, the France captain will have to wait to add to his tally in the short term after withdrawing from Sunday’s clash with Azerbaijan after sustaining an ankle complaint against Ukraine.
Confirming the decision to send Mbappe back to club side Real as a precaution, The French Football Federation (FFF) said in a statement: “French internationals Manu Kone, Eduardo Camavinga, and Kylian Mbappe have been released back to their clubs.
“The French national team delegation is flying to Baku where they will face Azerbaijan on Sunday at 9:00 PM local time (6:00 PM French time).
“Camavinga, Kone, and Mbappe will not be making the trip.
“Kone received a yellow card against Ukraine and is suspended. Cama was suffering from a muscle strain in his left hamstring.
“Mbappe is still experiencing inflammation in his right ankle, which requires further examination. He will undergo these tests today in Madrid.”
Deschamps defends France's call to release Mbappe early
However, while the decision to allow Mbappe to withdraw from international duty has raised eyebrows, manager Deschamps has stressed France had nothing to gain from forcing their star man to face Azerbaijan, having already sealed their place at the World Cup.
Explaining the call to release Mbappe early, Deschamps said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Azerbaijan game: “He still has inflammation in the ankle. I’ve sent him back to Real Madrid, and their medical staff will decide what they need to do.
“There was absolutely no risk to take since we're already qualified. It was the same with (Eduardo) Camavinga, who could have been available for tomorrow. I'm not taking risks with anyone.”
Real Madrid boosted by Mbappe's return ahead of Elche clash
Mbappe’s early release is a major boost for Spanish heavyweights Real ahead of the return of La Liga next weekend. Xabi Alonso’s men are looking to stay top of the table when they travel to Elche on Sunday, 23 November. Los Blancos currently lead the way with 31 points after 12 games, three ahead of fierce rivals Barcelona, who sit second.
Mbappe has been in a rich vein of goalscoring form for Real in 2025-26, netting 18 goals in just 16 games in all competitions. He is the current top scorer in La Liga, with 13 goals, while he has also bagged five times in just four Champions League outings. Only Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen (6) has scored more times than Mbappe in Europe’s premier club competition this season.
