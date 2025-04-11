'He'd always find that pass perfectly' - Dele Alli names Lionel Messi & Kevin De Bruyne as 'toughest opponents' faced in career with Como midfielder revealing 'a lot of respect' for duo
Dele Alli has named Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne as his toughest opponents, with the ex-England midfielder having "a lot of respect" for the pair.
- Ex-England star graced the Champions League
- Also starred for Tottenham in the Premier League
- In the process of rebuilding his career in Italy