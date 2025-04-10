This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Dean Huijsen reveals he has exit clause in Bournemouth contract and drops big hint on his future amid interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern D. Huijsen Real Madrid Transfers Bournemouth Premier League LaLiga Liverpool Chelsea Bayern Munich Dean Huijsen talked about his exit clause while dropping a massive hint on his future amid interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Huijsen's release clause will be active in the summer

Madrid are chasing the Bournemouth defender

Hailed Sergio Ramos as his childhood idol Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱