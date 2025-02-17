Chelsea receive huge boost as Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen's release clause revealed amid interest from Blues, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich
Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich target Dean Huijsen's £50 million ($63m) release clause will be active in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Huijsen's release clause will be active in the summer
- Joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer
- Chelsea, Madrid and Bayern chasing the defender