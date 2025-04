This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

(C)Getty Images Cigar-smoking Darwin Nunez fires back at critics as struggling Liverpool striker basks in 'Premier League champion' status D. Nunez Liverpool Premier League Liverpool's Darwin Nunez has fired back at his critics, as the struggling striker basks in the Reds' 20th Premier League title. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title

Nunez basks in glory of champions status

Takes shots at his critics with cigar in hand Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League CHE LIV Match preview