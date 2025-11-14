'Really fit' Danny Welbeck backed to mentor Benjamin Sesko as sensational talk of Man Utd return gathers pace

Welbeck has scored in 17 consecutive Premier League seasons, and his recent form shows that the striker is far from slowing down anytime soon. Former Scotland international Don Hutchison believes United would be foolish not to consider bringing Welbeck back, arguing that his leadership and experience could be transformational for Sesko, who has scored just two goals in 11 appearances. For Hutchison, the former Arsenal striker represents the kind of steadying influence the young Slovenian needs around him.

In an interview with SportCasting, he said: "I mean, it'd be a brilliant fit. He'd be a fantastic signing because Danny Welbeck's one of those players, where if he went back to Man United, it would be like when Jonny Evans returned.

"When Johnny Evans went back there a couple of years ago, he was happy to be a sort of mentor inside the dressing room. He was happy to be a mentor to the players that were playing. He was happy to play his part when needed. He was happy to be on the bench. I think Danny Welbeck going to Man United would be a really good fit in terms of he can still play, he can still score goals, he's still really fit. But he would still have the attitude where it would be a fantastic move forward, being back to Man United with the knowledge that he'd be mentoring the likes of Sesko. I think it would be a perfect move."