Ruben Amorim offers worrying injury update on Benjamin Sesko after £71m signing is forced off against Spurs

Bryan Mbeumo had headed United in front on the half hour mark after the Manchester giants rode out an early Tottenham storm. Spurs pressed for an equaliser after the break and were duly rewarded late on as Mathys Tel saw his effort deflect past Senne Lammens.

Richarlison then thought he'd won the game for Spurs in second half injury time as he inadvertently headed Wilson Odobert's effort past the Belgian shotstopper but there was still time for United to claim a result as De Ligt rose highest to meet a late Bruno Fernandes corner to head past Guglielmo Vicario.

Sesko, though, didn't finish the game in north London having suffered a knee injury after Tel's equaliser. The former RB Leipzig man was introduced in the 58th minute as United pushed to kill the game off.

The 22-year-old had a golden chance to restore United's lead shortly after Spurs went level as he was slipped through on goal. As Sesko went to pull the trigger, however, Micky van de Ven made a stunning last-ditch challenge to deny the striker from netting what would have been his third league goal of the season.