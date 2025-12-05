Crystal Palace promise action against ticket touts if evidence comes to light after Man Utd fan makes £700 allegation

Amorim did not hide his irritation. In his post-match press conference, the manager criticised his players’ inability to maintain dominance after taking the lead.

"Frustrated, angry, that is it," he said. "After the first goal, we lost some second balls. We tried to defend all the time far from the goal. It happened long ball, they win the second ball against three guys of us so we need to be better in the second half. We are losing because of the second balls, sometimes it is not more men in front. We are really inconsistent but if you look at the goal, we have a long ball, we have everything under control, we need to do better. I always have the feeling that we have to score more goals and I'm sure about that."

His biggest frustration was United’s loss of composure after Dalot opened the scoring.

"We should have closed the game with the ball because the game was there to win," he told BBC Match of the Day. "I think the overall performance was not perfect. We had our moments but we lost control in the game in some minutes in the first half and in the second half, especially after the goal. The game was clearly ours to win and we had an opportunity with Cunha to finish the game off. It is really frustrating because you look at the game, you have the game under control and we didn't win."