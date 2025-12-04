Man Utd West Ham ratings gfxGetty
Richard Martin

Man Utd player ratings vs West Ham: Where was Bruno Fernandes?! Captain uninspiring as Red Devils fail to build on Diogo Dalot strike in frustrating home draw

Manchester United dropped more valuable points at home as they squandered a second-half lead to draw 1-1 with West Ham, blowing the chance to move into the Premier League's top five. Diogo Dalot gave the underwhelming Red Devils the lead in the second half but they could not hold on to it, with Soungoutou Magassa levelling late in the game as United failed to properly defend a corner.

United made a sluggish start to the game and there were shades of the previous home game against 10-man Everton as West Ham made the better start. Casemiro did well to slide in and turn a Mateus Fernandes shot over the bar which was going in. It took 24 minutes for the Red Devils to win their first corner but they slowly grew more hungry and confident. Joshua Zirkzee saw a shot with his thigh cleared off the line by former United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and then Bruno Fernandes shaved the post on the rebound.

Amorim mercilessly took off Ayden Heaven at half-time after a shaky display from the 19-year-old, reinstating Leny Yoro after dropping him from the starting line-up. United continued to search for the first goal and found it through a stroke of luck and class. Casemiro's shot was going wide but it ended up at the feet of Dalot, who kept a cool head to finish from close range.

United were heading for fifth in the table but couldn't see out the win as weak defending from a corner allowed Magassa to pounce on the rebound in the 83rd minute. The hosts had enough time to conjure a winner but rarely looked like finding it, Fernandes blasting a desperate attempt wide deep in added time. So instead of sleeping in the Champions League spots, United were left in eighth, on course to miss out on European football once again.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...

  • Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Shanked one kick into the stands but he was cleaning up Heaven's mess. Didn't have to deal with very much but could be questioned for not showing more authority from the corner leading to the equaliser.

    Noussair Mazraoui (7/10):

    A very competent performance which makes the case for him to be the starting right-centre-back. Reacted quickly to snuff out danger and put out fires. Hacked a shot off the line before Magassa struck.

    Ayden Heaven (4/10):

    Had a real tough time in his first Premier League start of the season. Made a clumsy and late tackle on Bowen which earned him an early booking then a sloppy backpass forced Lammens to come out of his area. Brutally, but not undeservedly, hooked at half-time for Yoro.

    Luke Shaw (7/10):

    Showed his experience and put in a strong defensive display. Made a series of good blocks, including a brave one on Callum Wilson.

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Amad Diallo (7/10):

    Caused West Ham plenty of headaches with his twisting runs and had a good understanding with Mazraoui and Mbeumo.

    Bruno Fernandes (5/10):

    Licked the post with one effort which he should have scored from and overall struggled to provide the spark United needed against a mediocre opponent. As if to prove this point, he shanked a shot wide in added time.

    Casemiro (6/10):

    Made an important slide tackle on Mateus Fernandes but let West Ham have too much space and dominance in midfield. Played his part in the goal, albeit courtesy of a wayward shot which happened to land at Dalot's feet.

    Diogo Dalot (6/10):

    Didn't ask many questions of West Ham, again struggling to cause any damage on his weaker left side. But he popped up in the right place at the right time and when he left the pitch United were heading for victory.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-WEST HAMAFP

    Attack

    Bryan Mbeumo (6/10):

    Provided some excitement with the help of Amad but didn't have any clear openings.

    Joshua Zirkzee (5/10):

    Close to scoring with his thigh but overall he failed to provide a box threat or create any promising moves.

    Matheus Cunha (5/10):

    An underwhelming return to action after two games out. Having a bicycle kick blocked summed up the gap between his potential and what he is delivering.

  • Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Leny Yoro (6/10):

    Gave the defence more stability after replacing Heaven.

    Patrick Dorgu (5/10):

    Brought on to bring more potency to the attack but lacked precision when he got down the flank.

    Mason Mount (5/10):

    Not much of an improvement on Zirkzee.

    Manuel Ugarte (5/10):

    Couldn't put any fear into West Ham after replacing Cunha.

    Lisandro Martinez (N/A):

    Got two minutes plus added time to continue his slow return to action after so long out.

    Ruben Amorim (5/10):

    Another huge opportunity missed at home. Deserves some credit for overseeing an improved performance as game progressed but equally has questions to answer about their lousy start and failure to see out their advantage.

Premier League
Brighton crest
Brighton
BHA
West Ham crest
West Ham
WHU
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN