Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to 'follow in the footsteps of Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham' as ex-Man Utd team-mate claims there is 'no better promoter in the world' than CR7
Cristiano Ronaldo is being tipped to “follow in the footsteps of Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham” as club ownership could form part of his future.
- Portuguese icon is now 39 years of age
- Rumours of retirement plans continue to rage
- Talk of moves into coaching or investment