Cristiano Ronaldo is 'only foreign player worth what he earns' in Saudi Pro League, claims country's former sports minister

Bin Mosaad served as the country's sports minister between 2014 and 2017, before Mohamed Bin Salman's administration began heavily investing in sports projects including the SPL.

The politician was speaking on Arab-language channel Al-Arabiya, when he was asked about his opinion on record-chasing striker Ronaldo. Bin Mosaad was effusive in his praise of the 40-year-old Portugal star, while also taking a swipe at his well-paid peers.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, after his second spell with Manchester United ended in acrimony. His high-profile switch to the Gulf state paved the way for a host of prominent players such as Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez to leave European football for the promise of higher wages.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star's stay in the kingdom was extended earlier this year, with Ronaldo signing an improved deal worth a reported $211m-per-year.