Cristiano Ronaldo has 'no plan' on when he will retire as Roberto Martinez explains why CR7 is still so important to Portugal national team - even if starting place is no longer 'guaranteed'
Cristiano Ronaldo, at 40 years of age, has “no plan” when it comes to a retirement date, says Portugal boss Roberto Martinez.
- Continues to be called upon by his country
- Questions asked of future at Al-Nassr
- No plans to hang up boots any time soon