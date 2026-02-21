Cristiano Ronaldo is BACK! Portugal superstar scores brace as Al-Nassr return to Saudi Pro League summit with comfortable win

Al-Nassr came into the match as firm favourites against the side sat in 12th position in the Saudi Pro League, but saw visitors Al-Hazem fashion the first clear-cut chance of the match as Omar Al-Somah found himself with a free header inside the box but could only see his tame attempt trickle into the gloves of Bento in the Al-Nassr goal.

Joao Felix broke forward and demanded a penalty after a coming together with Abdelmounaim Boutouil, who avoided punishment after a VAR check for a possible penalty and red card.

Al-Nassr would take the lead just moments later, though, as Ronaldo found space in behind on their very next attack and squeezed the ball into the top corner from a tight angle. The finish was exquisite and this time the home side were at the benefit of a VAR check, as an initial offside flag was overturned after the great Portuguese perfectly timed his run in behind. His unerring finish was to be expected and Al-Nassr had a 13th-minute lead.

After such a smartly taken goal, Ronaldo should have had a second but saw a simpler chance go begging seven minutes later. Played through on goal once again, the 41-year-old showed his class to round goalkeeper Ibrahim Zaied but lost his footing at the crucial moment and could not poke the ball home. Claims he was fouled fell on deaf ears and the score stayed at one for the time being.

The result would be taken beyond Al-Hazem on the half-hour mark. Having assisted Ronaldo for the opening goal, Coman turned goalscorer after Felix’s ingenious through-ball to the onrushing Frenchman. Coman slid the ball home for his eighth goal of the season to double the home side’s lead.

Al-Nassr’s domination over proceedings continued after the break, as Felix dragged a shot just wide of the post before Youssouf Oumarou blazed over the crossbar at the other end after a mistake by Mohamed Simakan. Ronaldo searched for his second, kept at bay twice by Zaied, who made save after save in the away goal.

But he was beaten by another moment of pure quality, this time by Brazilian midfielder Angelo - who drove more than half the length of the pitch, dribbling past four players to put the result beyond doubt with the goal of the night. Ronaldo would not be outdone, though, as he fired home another emphatic finish from the left edge of the box to put the gloss on a commanding victory and send Al-Nassr back to the top of the table.