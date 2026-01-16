Getty
Could Endrick make shock Real Madrid return? Loanee star speaks out on future after Xabi Alonso's exit
Off to a strong start at Lyon
Brazilian sensation Endrick has officially opened up about his departure from Real Madrid and his immediate future, just days after scoring the winning goal on his debut for Lyon. The teenage forward, who moved to the French giants on loan in the January window, finds himself watching a crisis unfold at his parent club from afar. With Xabi Alonso recently departing the Bernabeu hot seat following a Super Cup defeat to Barcelona in Saudi Arabia, speculation has been rife regarding the direction of the Spanish champions and the future of their loaned-out assets.
However, Endrick has moved to quell any talk of a premature return to Spain, insisting his focus is entirely on reviving his career in Ligue 1 after making the difference in the recent 2-1 win against Lille in the Coupe de France.
Shaking off his struggles in Madrid
Endrick’s move to Lyon was born out of necessity rather than a desire to leave Madrid permanently. After a challenging few months sidelined by injury - a setback that cost him a place at the Club World Cup in the United States - the forward recognised the need for regular first-team football to get back to his best. The physical and mental toll of rehabilitation was significant, with the player admitting that the recovery phase was the "hard part" of his recent journey.
"In our careers, we have to understand that time is very valuable," he told AS. "When we’re starting out, we need to grow, and to grow, we need to play. Recovering from my injury and all the work for my return kept me out for months, and I knew it would be difficult to get a steady run of matches in Spain. The hard part was the recovery."
The decision to join Lyon was heavily influenced by the club’s rich history with Brazilian players and the persuasive powers of head coach Paulo Fonseca. The Portuguese manager sold a vision of a technical, attacking side supported by a "passionate" fanbase. For Endrick, the environment in France offers the perfect rehabilitation stage. "I came to France to do what I love. Train and play," he stated. "Chasing our dreams is always a good thing."
Addressing the Real Madrid return rumours
With Real Madrid currently in a state of flux following the dismissal of Alonso, questions have naturally surfaced regarding whether the club might look to recall players to bolster a squad that has evidently struggled in recent weeks. However, Endrick was quick to laugh off suggestions that he is already thinking about a flight back to Madrid. Having only just arrived in Lyon and with his home debut against Brest still to come this Sunday, the youngster is determined to respect his current commitment.
"I just got here!" Endrick laughed. "I haven’t even played my first home game yet. This is not the time to think about going back. At this moment, I don’t need to worry about anything except Lyon."
Despite the physical distance, Endrick confirmed that his relationship with the Spanish giants remains rock solid. The loan move was facilitated with the full support of the Madrid hierarchy, who understood his need for minutes. "My relationship with Real Madrid hasn’t changed at all," he asserted. "Right up until the day I travelled to Lyon, the club gave me all the support I needed."
World Cup ambitions and the Brazilian connection
He spoke with immense reverence for his first manager in Spain, Carlo Ancelotti, crediting the Italian veteran with teaching him lessons that extended far beyond the pitch. "I could write a book about everything I learned from him," he said. "He played at a high level for major clubs and has won everything as a coach in several countries. He taught us so much about the game, but also about the life of a soccer player. "
In contrast, his time working under Alonso was cut short, and he was unable to watch the fateful final in Saudi Arabia that precipitated the coach's exit. Nevertheless, Endrick displayed a maturity beyond his years when discussing Alonso, wishing the Basque tactician well for the future. "Xabi was a brilliant player, a world champion, a champion as a coach in Germany, and he’ll soon be at a new club or national team," he said.
It will be his old Madrid manager he will hope to impress while at Lyon, though, with Ancelotti leading the Brazilian national team into the World Cup this summer. Endrick has set his sights on consistent improvement, with the ultimate goal of forcing his way into the squad for the competition in Canada, United States and Mexico. He is acutely aware that his performances for Lyon will be the metric by which he is judged by the Selecao hierarchy.
"I have one goal each week: to start the next week better than the last one," he revealed. "I’ve already been with the national team, and if I improve every week, I’ll be better than I was when I was first called up."
