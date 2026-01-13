Revealed: Endrick could return to Real Madrid THIS MONTH despite dream start at Lyon as Xabi Alonso sacking changes Brazil wonderkid's situation

A loan switch had been mooted for some time before Lyon came calling, with the South American wonderkid being heavily linked with teams across Europe - including many in the Premier League.

It was eventually determined that his ongoing development would be best served in Ligue 1. A six-month agreement through to the end of the 2025-26 campaign has been agreed. Lyon are delighted to have Endrick on board as they have been crying out for inspiration in the final third of the field.

Their new recruit provided that on his debut in the Coupe de France. Endrick lined up against Lille and came close to finding the net inside five minutes, as he struck the post. His goal account was opened shortly before half-time when converting a left-footed volley.

Endrick impressed many before being replaced in the second half, with his exploits being closely monitored by those back in Madrid. They may be wondering whether the teenager could still have a role to play for them this season.

