Aditya Gokhale

'We will have contact with him' - Enzo Maresca reveals Chelsea response after Mykhailo Mudryk doping charge as Ukraine international faces lengthy suspension

Enzo Maresca has insisted that Chelsea still support Mykhailo Mudryk after he was officially charged by the FA for breaching anti-doping rules.

  • Mudryk charged by FA for anti-doping breach
  • The winger could be banned for four years
  • Maresca says Mudryk is still backed by Chelsea
