Mitchell Fretton

'He must have been good!' - Cole Palmer gives hilarious response to comparisons with 'FIFA icon' Gianfranco Zola after firing Chelsea to crucial victory over Newcastle

Cole Palmer gave a hilarious response to comparisons with "FIFA icon" Gianfranco Zola after inspiring Chelsea to victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

  • Palmer scored Chelsea winner against Newcastle
  • Also provided brilliant pass for first Blues goal
  • Is drawing comparisons to legendary Zola
