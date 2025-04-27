Club World Cup Scouting Report: Ulsan HD, Korea Republic's biggest team, out to prove themselves against world's best

Ulsan HD are the K-League's sole representative at the Club World Cup - can they make an impact?

Ulsan HD have dubbed themselves the Pride of Asia ahead of their third trip to the Club World Cup, and with good reason. The club is a two-time winner of the Asian Champions League and has won the K-League 1 five times. For a team that was founded more than 40 years ago, it's a strong track record.

While South Korea's top flight doesn't get much visibility outside of Asia, it consistently develops top-notch talent who go on to play for some of Europe's top leagues. And with the South Korea men's national team being No. 23 in FIFA's world ranking, the country's domestic league plays a big role in that. There aren't many household names on Ulsan, but that could very much change in this year's revamped Club World Cup.

Ulsan HD promise to be formidable and could surprise soccer fans. They could hold their own in a group that features Dortmund, Flamengo and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Ulsan HD, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Korea Republic side at the tournament.