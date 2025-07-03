CWC Pressure Cooker Rankings: Real Madrid are feeling the heat, it's Bayern Munich's time to shine - but not everyone is stressing

GOAL looks at which teams are feeling the heat ahead of the quarterfinals of a tournament that has certainly delivered

"We believe we can get through the group," the Palmeiras fans on the train said, "after that, it's in God's hands."

Well, perhaps someone was listening. Palmeiras were truly excellent in the group stage, good value for their round of 16 win, and well-equipped to give Chelsea a good game in the quarterfinals. The good news, though? The pressure is off. They aren't really supposed to be here. A loss would be gut-wrenching for their fans, no doubt, but it would also be a culmination of an unforgettable journey.

There's heart to be taken in that.

But for others in this round, there's a bit of tension. Real Madrid are top of the list. They have to win now. They've got through the nerves, cast off their first decent European opponent. Time to grow up. The same can be said for Bayern, PSG and perhaps even Chelsea - who remain a confusing entity due to their affinity for signing pretty much everyone.

GOAL looks at who is feeling the heat heading into the last eight of the CWC.