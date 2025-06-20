Club World Cup Pressure Cooker Rankings: Real Madrid start to sweat, Inter Miami and Atletico Madrid still alive (and sort of) kicking

GOAL US looks at which sides are under the most pressure in the CWC and the group stage rolls on

The first round of the 2025 Club World Cup group stage is complete, and the competition is intensifying. No team has been eliminated, but the second round of games could bring the tournament’s first exits. There have been some surprising outcomes, and some big-name clubs need results to lock up spots in the knockout rounds.

MLS sides LAFC and Inter Miami remain in contention, but will need strong performances in tough matchups to reach the knockouts. European powers Real Madrid, Inter, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid also face challenges, with each still in position to advance but under pressure to deliver. Game 2 of the Group Stage kicked off Thursday, and included another stunner, with Botafogo knocking off PSG.

GOAL US takes a look at which teams are under the most pressure in the Club World Cup.

