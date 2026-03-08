Christian Pulisic's USMNT-themed 'myth' debunked by AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko as World Cup claim is addressed

Pulisic, who has been posting career bests across his time at San Siro, has reached double figures on the goal front again this season. Injuries have, however, stunted his progress somewhat of late.

The 27-year-old forward has failed to find the target across his last nine appearances - with that barren run stretching back to December 28. He is yet to trouble the scorers in this calendar year, which has become a source of concern for some in Milan.

It has been suggested that Pulisic is allowing his focus to drift towards a major tournament that will soon be taking place in North America, with there an obvious desire on his part to be fully fit and firing when that event rolls around.