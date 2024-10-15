The England forward was an unused substitute again at the weekend as minutes continue to be hard to come by in the Women's Super League

Two summers ago, Chloe Kelly cemented her status as an England legend. Just 24 years old and winning only her 17th cap, her second ever goal for her country was the biggest in the Lionesses' history, securing a first major tournament triumph, at Wembley, against Germany, in extra time of the 2022 European Championships final. But when Sarina Wiegman's side head out to Switzerland next year to defend their title, there's a genuine chance that Kelly might not even make the squad.

It's been a difficult year for the winger, one encapsulated by her lack of involvement in Manchester City's late win over Liverpool at the weekend. If City want to stick with Chelsea, winners of the last five Women's Super League crowns, in this season's title race, they cannot drop points. Yet, as the board went up for stoppage time at Anfield on Sunday, the score was 1-1, as it had been since Khadija Shaw equalised for the visitors just before the hour.

As City pushed and pushed for an important winning goal, Kelly sat among the substitutes. When that strike finally came in the 92nd minute, she was still there. Since making the move to Manchester in 2020, she has been a central figure, but that has changed for the worse in recent months. As the Euros loom, does Kelly need a January move?