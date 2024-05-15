Chelsea women player ratings vs Tottenham: Maika Hamano gets it done as impressive Catarina Macario helps nervy Blues scrape into pole position for WSL title ahead of final day

Emma Hayes' side are on course for a fifth-successive league triumph and will likely retain their title with a win over Man Utd on the final day

Chelsea are on the brink of a fifth-successive Women's Super League title after edging Tottenham in a nervy 1-0 win on Wednesday night. The Blues will go into the final day of the season on Saturday level on points with Manchester City, but they are top of the table thanks to a superior goal difference and are in pole position to be crowned champions of England once more.

Emma Hayes' side didn't have it all their own way in this London derby, with two strong penalty shouts waved away by referee Emily Heaslip, and they struggled to create many clear-cut chances. The biggest one fell to Maika Hamano early on but she made amends for sending a free header over the bar when she scored Chelsea's long-awaited opener just before the break.

However, that didn't open any floodgates and Spurs asked questions of the Blues, especially early in the second half when Luana Buhler forced Aggie Beever-Jones to make a massive block before Ashleigh Neville fired over from close range. Fortunately for Chelsea and their title hopes, though, they held on for all three points despite Fran Kirby missing a great chance to put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages. Hayes' side need to beat Manchester United on Saturday, but do that, and they'll likely retain their title.

