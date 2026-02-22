Goal.com
Ameé Ruszkai

Chelsea women's player ratings vs Man Utd: Naomi Girma and Sam Kerr the FA Cup heroes as Blues battle into quarter-finals

Naomi Girma picked a perfect time to score her first Chelsea goal on Sunday, with her finish in extra-time allowing the Blues to secure a dramatic 2-1 win over Manchester United and put themselves into the FA Cup quarter-finals. It looked like Sam Kerr's late second-half strike was going to be the difference for Sonia Bompastor's side in a tightly-contested clash, but Simi Awujo's quick-fire response prolonged the tie, paving the way for Girma to be the hero.

After some difficult results and underwhelming performances in recent weeks, Chelsea looked much better here, controlling the game and creating plenty of chances. Oftentimes, they were only denied the lead because of great goalkeeping from Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who repelled troubling efforts from each of Alyssa Thompson, Erin Cuthbert and Lauren James in the first half. And when the American was seemingly beaten, after the ball had bounced around in the box following a corner, Dominique Janssen was there to clear off the line.

Having kept the Blues at bay, United grew into things in the second period and looked the more likely to score for a good spell, the highlight of which saw Jess Park, who blazed a good chance over the bar in the first half, smash a fierce strike against the frame of Hannah Hampton's goal. Lisa Naalsund's effort deflected just wide before that, while Melvine Malard just couldn't quite get on top of a nice knockdown from Ellen Wangerheim, firing her half-volley well off target.

Just as the tie seemed destined for extra-time, Kerr appeared to come to Chelsea's rescue, scoring her ninth goal in 10 appearances against United with an excellent finish just 12 minutes from time. But the Blues could only hold onto that lead for a couple of minutes, as Awujo replied with a clever effort of her own to steer the game back on course for that additional period.

However, it only delayed the inevitable, with it taking nine minutes for Girma to prod home and score the third goal of the game from a set-piece, after Tullis-Joyce had initially made another outstanding save to deny Veerle Buurman. It keeps the Blues' FA Cup title defence well and truly alive, with Bompastor and her side to find out their quarter-final opponents on Monday.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (6/10):

    Distribution wasn't as good as it can be but commanded her area well and dealt with most of what United threw at her.

    Ellie Carpenter (7/10):

    Came up with some really important defensive interventions and contributed plenty of good stuff in attack, too, including the cross which led to Kerr's opener.

    Lucy Bronze (7/10):

    Had a couple of sloppy moments in possession but was otherwise solid and helped keep Wangerheim quiet. Unlucky to have such a prominent role in United's equaliser, as her headed clearance bounced back off a team-mate to set up Awujo.

    Naomi Girma (8/10):

    Excellent in possession, solid at the back and pounced instinctively to score the decisive goal.

    Veerle Buurman (8/10):

    A brilliant performance from the young defender. Kept Park quite whenever she was down her side and supported the attack well, producing a great flick on for Kerr's goal.

  • Midfield

    Keira Walsh (7/10):

    Played an important role in Chelsea's spells of dominance and did her fair share of defensive work.

    Erin Cuthbert (6/10):

    Not everything she tried came off but, as always, she got stuck in plenty and was solid in possession.

    Sjoeke Nusken (6/10):

    Looked good again, having spent most of the season out of favour. Her clever movement can shine when Chelsea play with a false nine and she showed that good awareness off the ball to be on the end of a decent second-half chance, but couldn't quite connect with the cross as she'd have liked.

    Attack

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (5/10):

    Replaced at half-time after spending 45 minutes mostly chasing down overhit passes. Her speed and directness was a threat in behind, but only when she was picked out accurately.

    Lauren James (7/10):

    Dictated play while completing just her second 90 minutes of the season. Created plenty of good openings and was involved in most of Chelsea's best play.

    Alyssa Thompson (6/10):

    Was positive whenever she got the ball and that led to some good moments, but just didn't have that clinical final touch.

    Subs & Manager

    Sandy Baltimore (7/10):

    Made a real difference down the left wing, with her desire to run at her marker and make something happen.

    Sam Kerr (8/10):

    Added a focal point to the attack and was excellent whenever she could get involved. Great finish to break the deadlock, won every single one of her duels and just ensured United's defence always had something to worry about.

    Kadeisha Buchanan (7/10):

    Came on before extra-time for her first appearance since tearing her ACL in November 2024. Didn't look rusty at all and was vital in keeping United at bay for that additional half-hour.

    Guro Reiten (7/10):

    Brought tons of energy and impetus in attack, while also doing plenty of good defensive work.

    Wieke Kaptein (7/10):

    Another really impactful sub who covered plenty of ground and wasn't far off getting a goal, when a curling strike strayed just wide.

    Sonia Bompastor (7/10):

    Made good subs at good times to help decide a tightly-contested affair in her side's favour.