VIDEO: Chelsea star caught on camera speeding through traffic in Lamborghini & dangerously undertaking in hard shoulder in his NINTH driving offence

District Judge Julie Cooper slammed Fofana inside the courtroom for setting the wrong example for young people who look up to professional footballers like him.

She said: "You obviously realise there are a lot of young people who look up to you and they would like to be like you and follow you. That’s part of the whole gig. However, they will not be able to afford these expensive cars, with all their additions that keep them safe and you could have some 17-year-old, who has just passed their test, who think they can copy you. They will not be able to handle their car and do some ridiculous driving manoeuvres and they are dead. You need to be much more responsible about your behaviour."

Prosecutor Rabbi Khan said: "The witness identified the danger and this defendant was driving on the hard shoulder at speed in a 50mph zone. The offence is aggravated by an approaching bend that was signposted and he is not indicating when making these manoeuvres. He refused to abide by the road rules at speed."