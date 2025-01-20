The Spain stopper threatened to derail Chelsea's top-four bid further but Enzo Maresca's men fought well and ran out deserved winners

Chelsea ended a run of five Premier League games without a win by beating Wolves 3-1 on Monday night.

Enzo Maresca's side were in serious need of restoring momentum to a flailing top-four charge having dropped out of the Champions League qualification spots recently, and were on song to pick up three valuable points and climb back above fifth-place Manchester City ahead of this weekend's trip to the Etihad Stadium.

The hosts dominated possession in the opening stages and had the ball in the net midway into the first half through Tosin after Reece James fired a shot through a crowd of bodies following a corner, with the centre-back swiftly swivelling and finishing past Jose Sa. The flag went up for offside, but after a VAR check, the decision was reversed and his goal was confirmed.

Chelsea appeared to be heading toward a half-time lead, only to concede in added time. A corner from Matheus Cunha flew towards the near post but was dropped by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, allowing Matt Doherty to prod in from close range.

On the hour mark, the Blues went back in front. Noni Madueke's deep cross was nodded on by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and into the box-crashing Marc Cucurella, who had time to adjust his feet and scramble the ball over the line.

Shortly after, Chelsea added their third. Cole Palmer's free-kick from towards the corner flag was headed back down by the returning Trevoh Chalobah and converted on the goal-line by Madueke.

Nicolas Jackson thought he had scored the Blues' fourth having met a threaded through ball from Palmer, only for a late offside flag to deny him, and VAR was not Chelsea's friend on this occasion with the goal ruled out.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...