Chelsea player ratings vs Arsenal: Moises Caicedo, what were you thinking?! Blues' midfield star sees red in top-of-the-table clash as Trevoh Chalobah and Co. battle to deserved draw

The Blues enetered the day with a chance to peg back their intra-city rivals at the top of the Premier League and were up for the challenge, asserting themselves physically against Mikel Arteta's men. The ferocious intensity in which the game was played inevitably brought on a flurry of yellow cards for both sides.

However, that seemed to be part of Enzo Maresca's plans, as Chelsea disrupted their rivals all over the park, fashioning the better chances in the opening half hour. Estevao was full of industry on the right, creating shooting opportunities while Joao Pedro should have done better as he forced Piero Hincapie into losing the ball in his own box.

Eventually, Chelsea's aggressiveness turned the tide against them, as Caicedo was rightly given his marching orders for a stamping tackle that crunched down on Merino's ankle. After a lengthy VAR check, Anthony Taylor reversed his original booking.

Maresca reorganised his men into two banks of four in the second half, looking to soak up the eventual pressure from their foes. However, it was the Blues that opened the scoring, as Chalobah glanced home Reece James in-swinging coner at the front post. Chelsea were good value for their lead, but could not rest on their laurels, as the Gunners came fighting back, and the pressure told just minutes later, as Bukayo Saka's stood-up cross invited Merino to power home his header.

The derby scrap continued for the next half hour, with neither side fashioning a clear-cut chance.

