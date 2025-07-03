Marc Casado-spain-barcelona-20241023(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea told how much to pay for Marc Casado as Barcelona slap hefty price tag on midfield star amid interest from big-spending Blues

M. CasadoBarcelonaTransfersLaLigaChelseaPremier League

Barcelona’s youth prospect Marc Casado has emerged as a subject of serious interest from Chelsea, with the Premier League giants reportedly tracking the midfielder ahead of a potential bid. The club's La Masia graduate, who has recently seen limited game time, could be on the move if Barcelona receive a significant offer during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barcelona ready to offload Casado
  • Chelsea are keen to bring him on board
  • He has a release clause of €100 million
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match