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Chelsea identify Premier League replacement for Man City target Enzo Fernandez as Blues brace for blockbuster exit
City ramp up pursuit of Argentine star
Man City’s interest in Fernandez has intensified following a difficult start to the campaign for new boss Enzo Maresca. The scale of the challenge was evident during a 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, a result compounded by the news that midfield linchpin Rodri is nearing a £65m move to Barcelona. This sudden vacancy has forced City to look toward West London, though they recently missed the deadline to make a bid, with the Blues having set a £120m asking price for the Argentina international.
Despite missing that cut-off, City remain determined to land the 2022 World Cup winner. Having already spent heavily this summer, including the arrival of Elliot Anderson, City are also closing in on Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi. However, Fernandez remains the marquee target to stabilise a midfield also set to lose Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah.
However, pulling off the transfer has become an even costlier prospect. According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have bumped up their price tag past the original £120 million mark, as the dwindling window leaves the club with very little time to source a suitable replacement before the transfer market shuts.
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Blues target Cherries sensation as successor
Should Fernandez depart for the Etihad, Xabi Alonso has already identified Bournemouth starlet Alex Scott as the man to take the reins in the Blues' engine room, as per Metro. The west London club have already tested the waters for the England Under-21 international, having previously launched a formal £64 million bid that was knocked back by the Cherries.
Bournemouth remain firm in their stance that the playmaker is not for sale, but Chelsea sense an opportunity given Scott has only two years remaining on his current deal. While Arsenal and Manchester United have previously monitored the former Bristol City man, they have since moved on to other targets, potentially leaving Chelsea with a clear run at the 22-year-old.
Fernandez faces frosty Bridge reception
The speculation surrounding Fernandez’s future has not gone down well with the Chelsea faithful. During a recent pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad at the Stamford Bridge, the midfielder was met with a chorus of boos from sections of the home support upon his introduction. This frosty reception stems from both the ongoing transfer links to Man City and his controversial involvement in celebrations following Argentina’s recent tournament success.
However, the lure of joining his former boss may prove too strong to resist if City return with a record-breaking offer. Chelsea’s hierarchy is aware that a sale would provide significant funds to reinvest, not just in Scott, but across the squad.
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Clock ticking on blockbuster deal
With the transfer window rapidly drawing to a close, the coming days are poised to define the immediate trajectory of both clubs. City find themselves in a desperate race against time to plug the cavernous gap left by Rodri's impending exit, but the Etihad outfit must now weigh up whether to shatter their transfer record to meet Chelsea's newly inflated demands. Whether Maresca's side decide to launch a late bid or are ultimately forced to look elsewhere, the Blues remain in a position of ultimate strength as they hold all the cards in the summer's most dramatic transfer standoff.
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