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Chelsea submit £64m Alex Scott transfer bid after Bournemouth star rejects new contract at Vitality Stadium
Blues test Bournemouth resolve
Chelsea have formalised their interest in Scott by submitting a £64 million bid for the Bournemouth playmaker, according to BBC. The west London giants are eager to add the England Under-21 international to their ranks as they plan to overhaul their midfield under the newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso. Despite the significant financial package offered by the Blues, the Cherries have rejected the opening gambit, making it clear to the Stamford Bridge hierarchy that any further approaches for the player would not be welcomed by the club.
Bournemouth have remained firm in their public and private messaging regarding Scott, insisting that they intend to keep hold of one of their most influential star players. However, Chelsea are persistent, sensing an opportunity to land one of the Premier League's brightest young talents while his future at the Vitality Stadium remains clouded in uncertainty.
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Contract standoff fuels uncertainty
The situation at Bournemouth has reached a critical juncture as Scott has reportedly rejected a new contract that has been on the table for at least two months. Despite the club's desire to secure his long-term future, the midfielder has yet to commit to fresh terms, leaving him with just two years remaining on his current deal.
The Cherries are currently under no immediate financial pressure to sell their prized asset after a successful campaign. Having qualified for the Europa League and generated significant income through last summer's sales of Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi, and Dango Outtara, their bank balance is healthy.
Competition for the England starlet
The report adds that Chelsea are far from the only club monitoring Scott’s development, with several of the Premier League's "Big Six" having previously explored a deal. Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Manchester City also expressed interest in Scott earlier in the transfer window, highlighting the high regard in which the Guernsey-born midfielder is held across the division.
Scott’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric since he joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023 for a £25 million fee. Having been named the Championship Young Player of the Season in 2022–23, the 22-year-old midfielder has gone on to make 89 appearances for the Cherries, scoring six goals and providing a consistent creative spark.
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Market prices continue to soar
Chelsea’s £64m bid comes amid a staggering summer transfer window that has seen midfielder prices hit record highs. The Blues have already been active, securing a £117m move for Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, while Manchester City have officially completed a £116m deal for Elliot Anderson.
For now, Scott remains part of Marco Rose’s plans as the new Bournemouth manager prepares for the upcoming season with a training camp in Austria. While the England youngster is currently with the squad, the club continues to fight off elite suitors to ensure Rose has a competitive roster for their European adventure.
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